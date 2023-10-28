Headlines

'Remember me not as a good cricketer but...': MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's attitude towards life is quite an inspiration despite the pinnacles of success that he has touched.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most celebrated cricketers around the world and is considered to be one of the most influential and down-to-earth personalities, who chooses to remain grounded and away from the media despite his multi-crore brand deals and Rs 1040 crore net worth.

MS Dhoni's attitude towards life is quite an inspiration despite the pinnacles of success that he has touched. In a recent video that has been widely shared on social media, the star cricketer talks about what is important to him today in life.

When Dhoni is asked by the anchor 'Is that hunger alive? If not, what is important to you today in life?', he says, "Right from the start, I was not into that 'People should remember me as a good cricketer'. I have always said that 'I want to be remembered as a good human being'. If you want to be a good human being, it's a process till you die." 

The 42-year-old icon led India to victory in three prestigious ICC tournaments, namely the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy – the latter being India's most recent ICC triumph. Dhoni's remarkable composure and tranquility on the field have always set him apart from his peers.

