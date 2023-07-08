Search icon
Watch: MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday with new friends, shares video on Insta after 5 months

MS Dhoni received birthday wishes from all over the world on July 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday with new friends, shares video on Insta after 5 months
Watch: MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday with new friends, shares video on Insta after 5 months (Photo: Insta/MS Dhoni)

Former Indian Team captain MS Dhoni often wins the hearts of fans on the internet. Captain cool celebrated his 42nd on July 7 in a different style. He is seen enjoying his personal life a lot after retirement. The CSK captain is not very active on social media and shares fewer updates about his personal life. However, a day after his birthday, he shared a cute video on his Instagram on Saturday. 

In the video, he can be seen celebrating and cutting his birthday cake with his four dogs. Mahi fed the cake to each of the pet dogs. The video has been liked by millions of people as soon as they saw it. He shared a post on Instagram after five months. "Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday," he captioned the video. Check out the post here:

 

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

 

Dhoni received birthday wishes from all over the world on 7th July. But Mahi celebrated her 42nd birthday in a new way. Dhoni is not very active on social media, yet millions of people follow him. He has 44.3 million followers on Instagram. Dhoni does not appear on social media for months. He shared his last video on social media in February 2023 before IPL. He was seen driving a tractor in his field in the video.

