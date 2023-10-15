Mohammed Siraj reveals how he plotted Abdullah Shafique’s dismissal during IND vs PAK World Cup match

During a post-match press conference, Siraj shed light on India's bowling strategies in Ahmedabad.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has recently shared the strategic brilliance behind Abdullah Shafique's dismissal, which proved to be a perfectly executed plan. Siraj explained that after delivering a bouncer, he approached captain Rohit Sharma for a quick discussion. Anticipating Shafique's expectation of another short delivery, Siraj cleverly bowled a length ball that resulted in trapping the Pakistani opener leg before wicket.

In the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup match held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14, India was asked to bowl after losing the toss. Pakistan's opening partnership seemed promising as they managed to accumulate 41 runs. However, it was Siraj who provided the breakthrough for India by skillfully dismissing Shafique for 20 runs off 24 balls through an lbw (leg before wicket) dismissal.

During a post-match press conference, Siraj shed light on India's bowling strategies in Ahmedabad. He also revealed intriguing insights into how he cleverly outwitted Shafique with his cunning planning.

“When a new ball comes in, you have to try and figure out whether it's swinging or not on the wicket. You can pitch it up at the start and can get hit for a couple of boundaries because it's such a big format. After that, you understand which line and length is better on the wicket. Once we got an idea of the same, we consistently hit those areas,” Siraj said.

“Abdullah Shafique’s wicket was a plan and I had spoken to Rohit bhai about it. I had bowled a bouncer to him and he got stuck in the middle. Then, I talked to Rohit for a while and spent some time there. He thought I was going to bowl bouncer again. He was on the back foot and I pitched the ball up and got a good success,” he added.

The right-arm pacer also secured the crucial wicket of Babar Azam, who scored 50 runs off 58 balls. He skillfully dismissed him with a well-executed delivery, perfectly angled and of good length.

India successfully bowled out Pakistan for a total of 191 runs. Displaying exceptional skill and determination, the Indian team then proceeded to chase down the target in a mere 30.3 overs, securing victory with seven wickets still in hand.

