Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals the tale behind his viral bicep-flexing gesture to umpire Erasmus during IND-PAK game

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Fashion takes a striking leap: Cobra hood-inspired shoes leave internet baffled, watch

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 5563 SI, Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in

Hamas militants blocking evacuation of civilians as Israel prepares to launch deadly land-water-air attack

India's first horror film to earn over Rs 200 crore; not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Fashion takes a striking leap: Cobra hood-inspired shoes leave internet baffled, watch

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 5563 SI, Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

5 temples to visit during Navratri in Delhi-NCR

7 things to avoid right after eating a meal

Batters with maximum sixes in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

BTS' V surprises fans with Jimin's guest appearance at VICNIC, ARMY says 'our VMIN heart is crying'

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals the tale behind his viral bicep-flexing gesture to umpire Erasmus during IND-PAK game

While the bowling display was exceptional, it was Rohit who stole the limelight with his batting prowess.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Rohit Sharma delivered a scintillating performance, smashing a rapid half-century off just 36 balls, as India secured a commanding seven-wicket triumph over their arch-rivals Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup on Saturday. His explosive knock of 86 runs from 63 deliveries, including six boundaries and an equal number of sixes, set the stage for India's emphatic victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, captivating a crowd of over 100,000 fervent fans.

This win marked India's eighth consecutive triumph over Pakistan in World Cup clashes, extending an extraordinary streak that commenced in 1992. India's bowlers, spearheaded by the exceptional Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, played a pivotal role in this triumph. Bumrah's spellbinding performance yielded figures of 2-19 from his seven overs, while Yadav's crafty bowling secured 2-35 across his 10 overs. Their brilliance orchestrated Pakistan's collapse from a formidable position of 155-2 (in 29.3 overs) to a meager total of 191 all out in 42.5 overs. Astonishingly, five of India's six bowlers contributed with two wickets each, showcasing a collective effort.

While the bowling display was exceptional, it was Rohit who stole the limelight with his batting prowess. Rohit Sharma effortlessly exhibited his vast repertoire of shots, with standout moments including a precise pull shot behind square off Shaheen Shah Afridi and a powerful square-driven six off Haris Rauf, ultimately guiding India to a comfortable victory. Rohit Sharma's exceptional timing and relentless display of aggressive strokes reached such an extraordinary level that it prompted an intriguing conversation between the Indian captain and on-field umpire Marais Erasmus regarding his explosive strokeplay.

During the live broadcast, Rohit was caught amusingly flexing his biceps to Erasmus, eliciting a chuckle from the on-field umpire. After India's victory over Pakistan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya inquired about Rohit's conversation with Erasmus.

“He was asking me how am I hitting so many big sixes. Is there something in my bat! I replied there's nothing in the bat, it's just power (pointing towards biceps),” Rohit replied.

Watch:

India's victory over Pakistan propelled them to the coveted top spot in the World Cup points table, having triumphed in all three of their matches thus far.

