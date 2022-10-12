Search icon
Mohammed Shami looks all set as he jets off to Australia to take part in ICC T20 CWC

The trio of pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur are flying out on Thursday to join India`s squad in Australia for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. As per reports, it is not still certain as to which one of these players will join the main squad. None of the reserve players- Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar are travelling currently. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Shami has not played T20I cricket since the previous edition of ICC T20 World Cup in November last year. After recovering from COVID-19, he has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

This bout of the virus had kept him out of white-ball series against Australia and South Africa at home. He last featured in a competitive cricket match during India`s tour of England back in July. Mohammed Shami seemed elated while jetting off for the all-important ICC T20 CWC and shared few pictures on his Instagram page.

After the practice game in Perth on Thursday, India will travel to Brisbane where they will play two official ICC T20 WC warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19. Following this, the squad will move to Melbourne to start off their tournament campaign in a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on October 23. 

