AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I: Ben Stokes stunning fielding effort saves a six, netizens hail him as 'best athlete'

Stokes didn't have the best outing with the bat as he was dismissed for just 7 runs off 11 balls but his fielding effort became the talking point.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

Ben Stokes

England batters were able to post a competitive total of 178-5 where scoring was not that easy. David Malan struck a half-century and was looking in great touch. Australia’s bowlers lost momentum in the middle overs as in the last 10 overs England managed to score 108 runs.

Stokes didn't have the best outing with the bat as he was dismissed for just 7 runs off 11 balls. He is still getting into the T20 zone, having not played a match in the shortest format for months, until the start of this series. But, in the field, Stokes remains as sharp as ever.

The score at the end of 11th over the score was 88 -3. The match was evenly balanced For the 12th over, Sam Curran was given the ball. Mitchell Marsh went after Sam Curran on the very first ball of the over. It looked like it was six from the word go, but from nowhere Ben Stokes saved 4 runs for the team. That 4 runs proved to be very important in the later part of the game.

Watch the brilliant fielding effort below.

Be it the spectators in the stadium or fans on social media, people could hardly believe what Stokes managed to execute on the ground.

As for the match, England won the second match in a row to seal the fate of the series. Dawid Malan was the top-scoring batter for England with a knock of 82 runs off 49 balls. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 wickets for 25 runs.

 

