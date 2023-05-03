'Mohammed Shami had sex with prostitutes in BCCI hotel rooms': Hasin Jahan’s shocking allegation

Cricketer Mohammed Shami with wife Hasin Jahan (Photo - Twitter)

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami seems to have landed in more legal trouble as his wife Hasin Jahan has leveled fresh allegations against him, approaching the Supreme Court against the order issued by the Calcutta High Court, which stayed an arrest warrant against the cricketer.

Hasin Jahan alleged that Mohammed Shami had extramarital affairs throughout their marriage, and also indulged in sexual relations with prostitutes. She claimed that he had been harassing her for dowry and had also physically assaulted her in the past.

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan made shocking allegations against the cricketer, saying that Shami had “illicit extramarital affairs” while he was on BCCI cricket tours and also “had sexual relations with prostitutes in hotel rooms booked by BCCI”.

Jahan claimed that he indulges in sexual relations with other women inside hotel rooms in the present day as well, and when she decided to raise her voice against this, she was assaulted by Mohammed Shami and his family members.

The petition submitted by Hasin Jahan’s advocate in Supreme Court, “When the Petitioner raised her voice against it, she was assaulted and harassed by her husband and his family members, who also constantly demanded dowry from her.”

Mohammed Shami allegedly also threatened and harassed his wife Hasin for dowry, after which she filed a police report and sought an arrest warrant against the cricketer. She also urged the court to not give any special treatment to the Team India player because of his celebrity status.

The Mohammed Shami vs Hasin Jahan case has been stayed in the court and has not progressed for the last four years, and the wife alleged that the case was prejudiced against her.

Months ago, Hasin Jahan had also released incriminating chats against Mohammed Shami, where he was reportedly having a conversation with a woman of a sexual nature using innuendoes, as well as inviting a woman up to her hotel room.

