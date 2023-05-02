IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami’s 4 for 11 goes in vain as Warner’s DC defends 130 against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans

Source: Twitter

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals defeated Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in a low scoring game at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. From the very first ball of the match Mohammed Shami put his team in a leading position by dismissing DC opener Philip Salt at a golden duck. It was just moments later that Delhi were 5 down at a mere score of 28 as Pace Spearhead Shami ripped through Delhi top order batter. Afterwards the right hand batter Aman Khan and all-rounder Axar Patel took the inning forward and made an extremely crucial 53 runs partnership but the southpaw lost his wicket attempting for a six. Aman on the other hand completed his maiden half century and took his team to a decent total of 130 runs. For Gujarat Shami bowled exceptionally well by taking 4 wickets for 11 runs in his 4 over spell.

Chasing a low target Gujarat didn’t start well either as Delhi pacer Khaleel Ahmed started his spell with a wicket maiden and filled his team with the confidence they needed. Hardik Pandya side lost quick wickets too and were 4 down for 37. In an attempt to protect wickets Skipper Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar played it safe but failed to keep the required run rate in control. Abhinav lost his wicket at the long off in search of a big hit and it all went down to the Skipper and the iceman Rahul Tewatia to score 32 runs in the last two overs. With three consecutive sixes Tewatia gave hope to his side but Ishant put a full stop on it by dismissing him in the last over. 7 runs was required from the last ball and Rashid Khan mis hit an outside off full toss as Gujarat Titans lost the game by 5 wickets.

With a slight difference in NRR, both teams remained in the position they were on the points table. However this win will put a lot of confidence in the Delhi’s dressing room.