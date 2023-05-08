MK Stalin on MS Dhoni continuing at CSK: ‘I hope our adopted son of Tamil Nadu will…’

MK Stalin on MS Dhoni continuing at CSK, says ‘I hope our adopted son of Tamil Nadu will…’ | File Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rooted for cricket legend MS Dhoni to continue playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL beyond the current season. Acknowledging that he too was a “very big fan” of the World Cup winning Indian captain, Stalin called Dhoni “adopted son of Tamil Nadu”. He further said that Dhoni was an inspiration for millions of Indian youth and expressed wish for “many more Dhonis” to come from Tamil Nadu not just in cricket but other sports as well.

Speaking at the launch of the "Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation" and "Chief Minister's Trophy" logo and mascot in Chennai, Stalin said, “Like everyone in Tamil Nadu, I am also a very big fan of MS Dhoni...I hope our adopted son of Tamil Nadu will continue to play for CSK...He is an inspiration for millions of Indian youth...We want to create many more Dhonis from our Tamil Nadu, not just in cricket but in all sports.”

MS Dhoni was seen in attendance sitting alongside the Tamil Nadu CM on stage at the event in a video clip shared by ANI. Watch:

#WATCH | "Like everyone in Tamil Nadu, I am also a very big fan of MS Dhoni...I hope our adopted son of Tamil Nadu will continue to play for CSK...He is an inspiration for millions of Indian youth...We want to create many more Dhonis from our Tamil Nadu, not just in cricket but… pic.twitter.com/tcdRMZp2Ix — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023



Whether Dhoni will be back to lead CSK in 2024 is a question on every cricket fan’s mind. Now 41, Dhoni is still mesmerising audiences with both his cricketing skills and shrewd tactics. He is still one of the better finishers of the game batting lower down the order for CSK. On questions about his retirement, Dhoni dropped a massive hint earlier in IPL 2023 during a pre-match presentation. He said, “All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play.”

At another promotional event earlier this year, Dhoni had answered the question saying, “There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something."