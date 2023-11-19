Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Australia has beaten India in a World Cup final again. For whom this is the first such memory as a fan, here's my refresher course in how to deal with it.

The year was 2003. March 23, a day not many cricket fans can forget. India, under Sourav Ganguly, were taking on defending champions Australia in the World Cup final at Johannesburg. And Ricky Ponting was slaughtering the Indian bowlers. I was 13, partly traumatised. Having heard the rumours of the ‘spring in Ponting’s bat’, I was now convinced this man was not human. Australia crushed the Indian team by 125 runs, the largest margin of victory in a world final, and also the dreams of a billion Indian fans. For cricket fans of my generation, this was our first heartbreak. Subsequent encounters with the Aussies have carried the bitter aftertaste from this one.

So it’s natural that as Rohit Sharma’s India entered the final again in 2023 – undefeated – people of my generation were a little tentative. My younger colleagues, my nephews, my nieces were all so confident. ‘India is a dominant team,’ they’d say. ‘We beat Australia,’ they’d try to convince me. ‘But it’s Australia,’ would all I could muster back. It defied logic but the spectre of Australian dominance in finals has haunted millennial Indian cricket fans. It is hard for people who did not grow up watching (enduring) that all-conquering Aussie team of 2000s to understand the hopelessness they inspired. But 2023 World Cup final does a good job in transferring that feeling to a new generation of Indian fans.

It’s IND v AUS in a World Cup final



BJP govt is at the centre



Rahul is our wicket-keeper batsman



Rajkumar Hirani movie is releasing in December



2003 is repeating and I just hope the result doesn't repeat itself — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 16, 2023

Many Indian cricket fans born after 2000 saw the Aussies on decline. Their firs tryst with cricket happened when an MS Dhoni-led Indian team was on the ascendency. Australia was dwindling, losing the Ashes at home, getting hammered by New Zealand and India in ODIs. They had lost the aura of invincibility. Sure, they won the 2015 World Cup but the aura stayed away. So when 2023 World Cup arrived and Team India began to dominate, just like the Aussies had once (and the Windies before them), they took this as a sign of the arrival of a new cricketing dynasty.

We, millennials, were still apprehensive, though. And over the course of eight hours on November 19, Pat Cummins and his men showed why. Australia are, what I like to call, a big match team. They turn up a gear in big games. Steve Smith was in indifferent form in Tests before June but still scored a match-winning hundred in the World Test Championship final. It’s just a stereotypically Australian thing. On Sunday, it was the Australian bowlers’ turn to do that. Cummins, Hazelwood, and Starc – who had been completely out of sorts all tournament – suddenly turned back the clocks to be the world’s best bowling attack yet again. Their fielding was reminiscent of Jonty Rhodes and Ricky Ponting at their most sublime. And when they batted, any millennial could be excused to claim they saw Ricky Ponting in Travis Head. It was all very Australia.

By the end of this drubbing, whenever the camera panned to the crowd, there were two sets of fans. Both sad but in different ways. The young fans, for whom this is their first big loss like this, looked heartbroken. The older fans, on the wrong side of 30, looked sad but almost ready to move on, to the next heartbreak/hope.

At this point, any young fan reading this is probably hoping for some tip on how to overcome this. Well buddy, hate to tell you but this won’t get easier. The wounds of 2003 are yet to heal. I still get some sort of resentment when I look at Ricky Ponting even today. The childhood trauma stays. But hey, you have someone to share it with. Just like we had the class of ’87 to shar our traumas with. This is not our first loss at the hands of the Aussies. Sadly, this won’t be the last. Their sporting DNA means they will reach many more finals and inevitably win a few. Maybe, we can learn something from them on how to approach these big games. Or maybe we can ask South African fans how they cope with their heartbreaks. In any case, we must endure, like we have in the past.