Headlines

Delhi: No Chhath Puja holiday tomorrow, schools to remain open

Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Anushka Sharma looks inconsolable, Athiya Shetty sulks in viral image as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: No Chhath Puja holiday tomorrow, schools to remain open

Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

ODI World Cup 2023 summary

Team India in ICC events since 2013

Players to hit century in ODI World Cup final

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Anushka Sharma looks inconsolable, Athiya Shetty sulks in viral image as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Australia has beaten India in a World Cup final again. For whom this is the first such memory as a fan, here's my refresher course in how to deal with it.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The year was 2003. March 23, a day not many cricket fans can forget. India, under Sourav Ganguly, were taking on defending champions Australia in the World Cup final at Johannesburg. And Ricky Ponting was slaughtering the Indian bowlers. I was 13, partly traumatised. Having heard the rumours of the ‘spring in Ponting’s bat’, I was now convinced this man was not human. Australia crushed the Indian team by 125 runs, the largest margin of victory in a world final, and also the dreams of a billion Indian fans. For cricket fans of my generation, this was our first heartbreak. Subsequent encounters with the Aussies have carried the bitter aftertaste from this one.

So it’s natural that as Rohit Sharma’s India entered the final again in 2023 – undefeated – people of my generation were a little tentative. My younger colleagues, my nephews, my nieces were all so confident. ‘India is a dominant team,’ they’d say. ‘We beat Australia,’ they’d try to convince me. ‘But it’s Australia,’ would all I could muster back. It defied logic but the spectre of Australian dominance in finals has haunted millennial Indian cricket fans. It is hard for people who did not grow up watching (enduring) that all-conquering Aussie team of 2000s to understand the hopelessness they inspired. But 2023 World Cup final does a good job in transferring that feeling to a new generation of Indian fans.

Many Indian cricket fans born after 2000 saw the Aussies on decline. Their firs tryst with cricket happened when an MS Dhoni-led Indian team was on the ascendency. Australia was dwindling, losing the Ashes at home, getting hammered by New Zealand and India in ODIs. They had lost the aura of invincibility. Sure, they won the 2015 World Cup but the aura stayed away. So when 2023 World Cup arrived and Team India began to dominate, just like the Aussies had once (and the Windies before them), they took this as a sign of the arrival of a new cricketing dynasty.

We, millennials, were still apprehensive, though. And over the course of eight hours on November 19, Pat Cummins and his men showed why. Australia are, what I like to call, a big match team. They turn up a gear in big games. Steve Smith was in indifferent form in Tests before June but still scored a match-winning hundred in the World Test Championship final. It’s just a stereotypically Australian thing. On Sunday, it was the Australian bowlers’ turn to do that. Cummins, Hazelwood, and Starc – who had been completely out of sorts all tournament – suddenly turned back the clocks to be the world’s best bowling attack yet again. Their fielding was reminiscent of Jonty Rhodes and Ricky Ponting at their most sublime. And when they batted, any millennial could be excused to claim they saw Ricky Ponting in Travis Head. It was all very Australia.

By the end of this drubbing, whenever the camera panned to the crowd, there were two sets of fans. Both sad but in different ways. The young fans, for whom this is their first big loss like this, looked heartbroken. The older fans, on the wrong side of 30, looked sad but almost ready to move on, to the next heartbreak/hope.

At this point, any young fan reading this is probably hoping for some tip on how to overcome this. Well buddy, hate to tell you but this won’t get easier. The wounds of 2003 are yet to heal. I still get some sort of resentment when I look at Ricky Ponting even today. The childhood trauma stays. But hey, you have someone to share it with. Just like we had the class of ’87 to shar our traumas with. This is not our first loss at the hands of the Aussies. Sadly, this won’t be the last. Their sporting DNA means they will reach many more finals and inevitably win a few. Maybe, we can learn something from them on how to approach these big games. Or maybe we can ask South African fans how they cope with their heartbreaks. In any case, we must endure, like we have in the past.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ambanis throw a star-studded birthday bash for twins at Jio World Garden: Check themes, photos, videos

Decor your house with beautiful plants

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

Meet actor who earned Rs 1500, now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE