MI-W vs RCB-W, Match 19 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 02:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Indians Women, reigning champions, have secured their place in the playoffs for the second year in a row. They'll play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in Match No. 19 of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12. This game marks the second-to-last match of the league phase.

Although the Mumbai Indians Women are already in the playoffs, they still have something to play for. They're tied with the Delhi Capitals Women on points, with 10 points from five wins out of seven games. Winning this match could help them finish at the top of the table and advance directly to the final.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women must win this match to stay in contention. With six points from seven games, they're tied with UP Warriorz Women but have a lower net run rate. Failing to win would be a letdown for them.

Live streaming details

When and where will the match between RCBW and MIW take place?

The match between RCBW and MIW will be held on March 12, 2024, at 7:30 P.M at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the match between RCBW and MIW in India? 

The live broadcast of the match between RCBW and MIW will be available on the Sports 18 channel. 

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between RCBW and MIW in India? 

The live streaming of the match between RCBW and MIW will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Pitch report

The pitch in Delhi is renowned for not favoring high-scoring encounters, particularly as the season progresses, resulting in slower wickets. Therefore, the upcoming game is not expected to be a high-scoring affair. Spinners can anticipate ample turn from the surface, and a competitive score would likely range between 155 to 160 runs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Forcast

The temperature of Delhi City on Tuesday will be 31° Celcius during the day and 17° Celcius at night. The sky will be clear during the day and night.

Probable playing XI

RCB - Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur

MI - Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Issy Wong, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

 

