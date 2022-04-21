MI vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in India

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Surely the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can be called the El Classico of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the premier sides, who have won the most number of trophies in the IPL history, are languishing at the bottom of the 10 team-table with a combined one win in 12 games.

In fact, the good part about the contest is that at least one team will hopefully get a much-needed win as the other will further drift towards the brink of elimination.

While MI is only the only team not to win a match in the tournament so far, CSK on the other hand had won their first match of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but, their bowlers again failed to defend the total against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings start? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on April 21 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings take place? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

