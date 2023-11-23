Rosario, the team manager of the Australian cricket team, shares close links with India.

Australia secured their record-extending sixth ICC ODI World Cup title on Indian soil just a few days ago, triumphing over the hosts in a thrilling final of the 50-over showpiece.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Pat Cummins and his team proudly hoisted the prestigious trophy after a resounding 6-wicket victory over Rohit Sharma's formidable men in blue. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad bore witness to this momentous occasion on Sunday.

It has come to light, through various sources, that one individual played a pivotal role in Australia's triumphant journey to championship glory. Urmila Rosario, the team manager, proved to be an invaluable asset due to her profound understanding of the Indian languages and her deep-rooted connection with the nation.

Rosario, who embarked on her journey in the world of sports as a young tennis enthusiast, had always dreamt of a successful career in tennis. However, her aspirations were tragically derailed by a series of injuries.

Born in Qatar to Ivy and Valentine, hailing from Kinnigoli in Karnataka, Urmila decided to return to India to pursue her education at MGM in Udupi. It was during this time that she joined the prestigious Bhupati Tennis Village, hoping to carve out a path as a professional player. Unfortunately, her dreams were hindered by a persistent history of injuries, greatly diminishing her chances of success.

Recognizing her potential and passion for the sport, Krishna Bhupati, the administrator of Bhupati Tennis Village, recommended Urmila to explore a career in sports management. This pivotal moment proved to be a turning point in the life of this 34-year-old athlete.

Motivated by this guidance, Urmila made her way back to the Middle East to pursue a business management degree at Carnegie-Mellon University in Qatar. Following her graduation, she dedicated three years of her life to the Qatar Tennis Federation, honing her skills and knowledge in the field.

She had a strong desire to relocate to Australia, with her sights set on a promising position at a prestigious tennis academy "down under." However, as fate would have it, a different opportunity unexpectedly presented itself with the Adelaide cricket team. Urmila seized this chance and joined the team as their manager. She excelled in this role and later went on to perform the same duties for the Australian women's cricket team. Additionally, she took on a part-time position as a stadium manager during the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following the conclusion of the FIFA extravaganza, Urmila returned to Australia and was approached to assume the managerial position for the Australian men's cricket team. With her expertise and dedication, she played a pivotal role in guiding Cummins' men to victory in the prestigious event held in India, securing a well-deserved silverware for the team.