Meet Urmila Rosario, Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 winning team manager, check her India connection

Headlines

Major setback for MS Dhoni's CSK as star player pulls out of IPL 2024

Cheating case registered against former cricketer S Sreesanth

Elevate your footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

Uzbekistan will further develop strategic cooperation with India

Western Ghats: A Journey into India's Biodiversity Hotspot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for MS Dhoni's CSK as star player pulls out of IPL 2024

Cheating case registered against former cricketer S Sreesanth

Elevate your footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

Players with most ducks in international cricket

Bowlers with hat-tricks in T20I

10 Bollywood movies with runtime of over 3 hours

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for her ‘tacky, weird’ outfit, netizens say ‘looks like wrestler’s outfit’

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet Urmila Rosario, Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 winning team manager, check her India connection

Rosario, the team manager of the Australian cricket team, shares close links with India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia secured their record-extending sixth ICC ODI World Cup title on Indian soil just a few days ago, triumphing over the hosts in a thrilling final of the 50-over showpiece.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Pat Cummins and his team proudly hoisted the prestigious trophy after a resounding 6-wicket victory over Rohit Sharma's formidable men in blue. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad bore witness to this momentous occasion on Sunday.

It has come to light, through various sources, that one individual played a pivotal role in Australia's triumphant journey to championship glory. Urmila Rosario, the team manager, proved to be an invaluable asset due to her profound understanding of the Indian languages and her deep-rooted connection with the nation.

Rosario, who embarked on her journey in the world of sports as a young tennis enthusiast, had always dreamt of a successful career in tennis. However, her aspirations were tragically derailed by a series of injuries.

Born in Qatar to Ivy and Valentine, hailing from Kinnigoli in Karnataka, Urmila decided to return to India to pursue her education at MGM in Udupi. It was during this time that she joined the prestigious Bhupati Tennis Village, hoping to carve out a path as a professional player. Unfortunately, her dreams were hindered by a persistent history of injuries, greatly diminishing her chances of success.

Recognizing her potential and passion for the sport, Krishna Bhupati, the administrator of Bhupati Tennis Village, recommended Urmila to explore a career in sports management. This pivotal moment proved to be a turning point in the life of this 34-year-old athlete.

Motivated by this guidance, Urmila made her way back to the Middle East to pursue a business management degree at Carnegie-Mellon University in Qatar. Following her graduation, she dedicated three years of her life to the Qatar Tennis Federation, honing her skills and knowledge in the field.

She had a strong desire to relocate to Australia, with her sights set on a promising position at a prestigious tennis academy "down under." However, as fate would have it, a different opportunity unexpectedly presented itself with the Adelaide cricket team. Urmila seized this chance and joined the team as their manager. She excelled in this role and later went on to perform the same duties for the Australian women's cricket team. Additionally, she took on a part-time position as a stadium manager during the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following the conclusion of the FIFA extravaganza, Urmila returned to Australia and was approached to assume the managerial position for the Australian men's cricket team. With her expertise and dedication, she played a pivotal role in guiding Cummins' men to victory in the prestigious event held in India, securing a well-deserved silverware for the team.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tata Technologies IPO: First Tata Group initial public offer in nearly 2 decades fully subscribed within...

'Khargosh ho?': Quirky Pikachu-themed helmet leaves Police officer amused, watch

Viral video: Taylor Swift seen struggling to breathe on stage in Brazil amid heatwave hours after fan's death at venue

This star cricketer married actress, tried a hand at acting after retirement but flopped, is now a...

Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review plea against gay marriage verdict on November 28

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE