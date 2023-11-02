Meet Umme Ahmed Shishir, wife of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, know their beautiful love story

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan met Umme Ahmed Shishir when he was in England to play county cricket in 2010.

Bangladesh cricket team failed to make a mark in the World Cup 2023 and the skipper Shakib Al Hasan is under heat over the team's performance. Although Shakib Al Hasan is a pretty known face across the globe, not much is known about his family. Shakib Al Hasan is one of the oldest players in the World Cup 2023 and the ace all-rounder married a beautiful US based science graduate in 2012. Shakib Al Hasan’s wife is Umme Ahmed Shishir and she is often referred to as a perfect example of ‘beauty with brains’. Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir have a pretty amazing love story with many twists and turns. Surprisingly, Shakib Al Hasan met his wife on a cricketing tour only.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan met Umme Ahmed Shishir when he was in England to play county cricket in 2010. While Shakib was on a vacation, the skipper and Shishir were staying in the same hotel and that’s where the two met. That was the beginning of their love story.

After dating for more than 3 years, the dynamic duo decided to get married and on December 12, 2012, the couple tied the knot. Although Shishir met Shakib when she was a US resident, it is worth noting that her roots are Bangladeshi. Shishir was born in Bangladesh but her parents moved to the US when she was just 10 years old. Shirshir received her education from the University of Minnesota, USA and received a degree in computer science.

Just like a good love story, Shakib's love story has some action as well. Shakib beat a person with the help of security guards in 2014. The person was the son of a famous businessman who was saying mean things to Shakib's wife. Shakib and Shishir are now blessed with 2 daughters.