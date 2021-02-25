Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Meet this Indian female TikToker who looks like Shoaib Akhtar

The Indian-US Tiktoker Vanita Khilnani is known for posting funny videos on her social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 10:03 AM IST

Meet this Indian female TikToker who looks like Shoaib Akhtar
Vanita Khilnani and Shoaib Akhtar

With everyone on social media, it not hard to find a lookalike especially when it comes to a celebrity. While most of the times people find lookalikes of the same gender, this time, however, social media found a woman who looks similar to former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar. 

The Indian-US Tiktoker, Vanita Khilnani, who is known for posting funny videos on her social media, was bombarded with comments on her posts saying that she looks like the pacer.

So after the repeated comments, she made a collage of her and Shoaib Akhtar, tagged him and asked her fans on Instagram, if there was any resemblance. "So everyone is saying I look like this man? @imshoaibakhtar – what do you think?" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(@omgvinita)

Soon the comments section was filled saying that she indeed looked like the former Pakistan fast bowler. Most of them had a similar opinion while one even commented saying, 'you look more [like] Shoaib Akhtar than he does.' This story was further covered by Pakistan news outlet Geo TV. 

As for Shoaib Akhtar, the cricketer retired from the game in 2011. He has had stints as a broadcaster and also has a YouTube channel. He keeps uploading regular videos and talks about things related to cricket and often has been seen talking about controversial issues as well.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttarakhand: 25 found dead, 21 rescued as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.