Meet this Indian female TikToker who looks like Shoaib Akhtar

Vanita Khilnani and Shoaib Akhtar

With everyone on social media, it not hard to find a lookalike especially when it comes to a celebrity. While most of the times people find lookalikes of the same gender, this time, however, social media found a woman who looks similar to former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

The Indian-US Tiktoker, Vanita Khilnani, who is known for posting funny videos on her social media, was bombarded with comments on her posts saying that she looks like the pacer.

So after the repeated comments, she made a collage of her and Shoaib Akhtar, tagged him and asked her fans on Instagram, if there was any resemblance. "So everyone is saying I look like this man? @imshoaibakhtar – what do you think?"

Soon the comments section was filled saying that she indeed looked like the former Pakistan fast bowler. Most of them had a similar opinion while one even commented saying, 'you look more [like] Shoaib Akhtar than he does.' This story was further covered by Pakistan news outlet Geo TV.

As for Shoaib Akhtar, the cricketer retired from the game in 2011. He has had stints as a broadcaster and also has a YouTube channel. He keeps uploading regular videos and talks about things related to cricket and often has been seen talking about controversial issues as well.