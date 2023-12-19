Meet Shubham Dubey, uncapped Vidarbha batsman bought by RR for Rs 5.8 crore, set to make IPL debut in 2024

The young batsman hopes to make an impression in the IPL in the forthcoming year. With this, Rajasthan will have a strong middle-order depth in their squad. The Rajasthan Royals selected Shubham Dubey at the IPL 2024 auction, adding an uncapped Indian player to their lineup.

With this, Rajasthan will have a strong middle-order depth in their squad. The Rajasthan Royals selected Shubham Dubey at the IPL 2024 auction, adding an uncapped Indian player to their lineup. The Royals completed their second move when they paid a hefty 5.8 crore to acquire Dubey.

For 7.4 crore, the Royals selected West Indies player Rovman Powell first, and they remained silent for most of the first round of bidding. However, for 5.8 crore, they ultimately chose a 29-year-old Indian named Dubey, whose starting price was only 20 lakh.

Who is Shubham Dubey?

For India, Shubham Dubey has established himself at home. He is a strong middle-order batter who was recently shown to be playing brilliantly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. For Vidarbha, the 29-year-old hit 221 runs in just 7 innings. The strike rate for his tournament was 187.28. His team's victory in the event was greatly aided by his assistance in chasing down Bengal's highest-ever score of 213 with 13 balls remaining.

He finished as the fifth-ranked impact player after smashing 58 runs off of just 20 balls. Regarding his total T20 stats, Subey has participated in 20 T20 matches and amassed 485 runs in 19 innings. His career T20 strikeout average is 145.20, and he averages 37.30 runs scored. The Royals are Dubey's debut side in the lucrative Indian Premier League; he has not yet played for any other IPL franchise.