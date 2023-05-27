Meet Nidhi Tapadia, actress-model and girlfriend of DC star player Prithvi Shaw

Meet Nidhi Tapadia, actress-model and girlfriend of DC star player Prithvi Shawn (Photo: Twitter, Nidhi Tapadia)

Prithvi Shaw, Indian batter and Delhi Capitals (DC) star, has become the talk of the town, as his picture with girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia from the IIFA awards surfaced on social media. The duo reportedly has been in a relationship for a while now. On earlier occasions, both were seen engaging in social media PDA multiple times. And now, on Friday, they finally made their first public appearance together.

The cricketer was wearing a sleeveless jacket, black shirt, black jeans and a black cap to top that. While Nidhi was wearing a black saree as the couple posed for pictures for the paparazzi.

But who is Nidhi Tapadia, the girlfriend of Prithvi Shaw? She is an actress and model who was born in Maharashtra. The 25-year-old became popular after the release of the Punjabi song Jatta Koka (2019). She has also featured in Yaad Karke (2019) and Gippy Grewal Ft Gurlez Akhtar: Sone DI Dabbi (2020).

The actress started her career in 2016 as a television actor. Nidhi has worked in the crime show CID. The actress has also done a couple of modelling assignments and photoshoots. She has 117K followers on Instagram. She holds Bachelor's degree in commerce. Later, she decided to choose acting and modelling as her career.

READ | GT vs MI: Did Sara Tendulkar give standing ovation to Shubman Gill after IPL century? Truth behind viral photo