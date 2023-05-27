GT vs MI: Sara Tendulkar’s reaction after Shubman Gill’s IPL century goes viral, sparks dating rumours again

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar during GT vs MI match (Photo - Twitter)

The nail-biting Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2023 playoffs had one major highlight – the fantastic performance of rising star Shubman Gill. GT player Shubman Gill scored a stunning century against MI last night, a feat which did not go unnoticed by rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill took a bow as he completed his century in the GT vs MI match, which sent Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans into the IPL 2023 finals. Meanwhile, all cameras were focused on Sara Tendulkar as Gill celebrated his century.

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar was in the stands, showing support for Mumbai Indians and his brother Arjun Tendulkar, but could not stop herself from showing appreciation for Shubman Gill as he scored his ton against her father’s team.

Just as Shubman Gill completed his century and took a bow in front of the IPL audience, Sara Tendulkar, sitting next to her family in the Mumbai Indians stands, clapped for Gill and gave him a standing ovation. This gesture by her went viral on social media.

Sara Tendulkar’s standing ovation for Shubman Gill’s century further intensified the dating rumours between the two once again. Earlier, Sara and Shubman had been spotted going on coffee dates, insinuating a romantic relationship between the two.

While the dating rumours are running strong between Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, the Gujarat Titans batter reportedly has a rift with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, whom he was also rumoured to be dating.

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media platforms, giving the impression that their romantic relationship has ended. However, Shubman Gill has not confirmed that he is dating either of the two Saras.

With Shubman Gill’s century, the Gujarat Titans have qualified for the IPL 2022 finals, set to face the Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni. The final IPL match is set to take place on May 28, in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

