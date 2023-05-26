IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in awe of Shubman Gill after his majestic 3rd IPL century vs Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2

Image Source: Twitter

Renowned batsman of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli, expressed his admiration for the exceptional performance of Shubman Gill, a batter for the Gujarat Titans, who scored his third century in the Indian Premier League. Gill's remarkable knock of 129 runs helped his team to post a formidable total of 233 for 3 in the first innings against the Mumbai Indians.

Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, took to Instagram to laud Gill's outstanding achievement. Although he did not write anything, he posted a star emoji along with Gill's picture, which spoke volumes about his appreciation for the young cricketer's talent and skill.

Gill, who had previously scored two centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, showcased his exceptional batting skills in his latest match. In just 49 balls, he hit an impressive 8 sixes and 4 fours to reach his latest century. The swashbuckling batter continued to dominate the game until he was eventually caught out by Tim David, the same man who had earlier dropped him.

In contrast, Gill's century against RCB in the last match of the group stage was achieved with 5 fours and 8 sixes. This impressive performance helped GT eliminate RCB from the competition, with Mumbai Indians clinching the last playoff spot.

Gill's remarkable feat of scoring three or more centuries in a single season has made him the second Indian to achieve this milestone, trailing only behind Virat Kohli's four 100s in the 2016 season.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field. However, the toss was delayed due to rain, and it finally took place at 7.45 PM, with the match scheduled to start at 8 PM.

