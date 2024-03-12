Meet first Indian batter to win orange cap in IPL, its not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja

Winning the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a big deal for batsmen. In every IPL season, teams play at least 14 games, giving batsmen many chances to score runs. Those who consistently score a lot of runs have a good chance of winning the Orange Cap and the prize money that comes with it.

In 2016, Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first batsman to score more than 900 runs in a single IPL season. He scored 973 runs and won the Orange Cap while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he wasn't the first Indian to achieve this.

Sachin Tendulkar was actually the first Indian to win the Orange Cap in IPL 2010 while playing for Mumbai Indians.

After Sachin, Robin Uthappa became the second Indian batsman to win the Orange Cap in 2014, scoring 660 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders. Then, in 2020, KL Rahul became the fourth Indian to win the Orange Cap while leading Punjab Kings. Other Indian batsmen who have won the Orange Cap include Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021 and Shubman Gill in 2023. Ruturaj played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings winning the IPL title, while Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans to the final in 2023.

Looking ahead to IPL 2024, the tournament will start on March 22 with a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Despite the General Elections, the entire season will be played in India.