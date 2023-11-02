Major setback for Australia as star all-rounder flies back home for personal reasons; out of World Cup indefinitely

Marsh's absence is a significant blow to Australia, who are already missing Glenn Maxwell for their upcoming match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Australia star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home in the middle of the World Cup due to personal reasons. Marsh, who flew to Perth on Wednesday, will be unavailable for an indefinite period as Cricket Australia has not confirmed his return date.

"Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men's World Cup for personal reasons. A timeline on his return to the squad is yet to be confirmed," said CA on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has been performing well in the World Cup, scoring 225 runs at an average of 37.50. His standout performance was a remarkable 121 in a 259-run opening partnership with David Warner against Pakistan.

Marsh's absence is a significant blow to Australia, who are already missing Glenn Maxwell for their upcoming match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Maxwell sustained injuries after falling from the back of a golf cart in a freak accident and is currently being observed for a concussion.

While Maxwell will not be playing in the game against England at the renowned cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, he is expected to recover and return for the later stages of the tournament.

"In transporting him back from the clubhouse to the team bus, Glenn came off the back of a cart and has suffered a small concussion, so he will go into concussion protocols for the next period of time and will, unfortunately, miss the England game," coach Andrew McDonald said.

"The guys were ferried off on carts. Glenn and a few other players jumped on the back of carts and unfortunately, he lost his grip on the way back to the team bus and sustained that injury.

"It was just a clear-cut accident. He's an important player for us, hopefully, it's just the one game he misses."

