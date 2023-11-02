Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Major setback for Australia as star all-rounder flies back home for personal reasons; out of World Cup indefinitely

'It is thus apparent that...': Here's why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipped ED summons

Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

WhatsApp’s new feature, ‘Alternate Profile’ will let users keep separate name, photo; know how it will work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

8 health benefits of eating fish

7 Kitchen ingredients to naturally improve skin health

6 Inspirational teachings of Swami Vivekananda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2: 'I said, please don't...'

Meet woman who decides what Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kiara, Tamannaah wear; often lies to stars because...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Major setback for Australia as star all-rounder flies back home for personal reasons; out of World Cup indefinitely

Marsh's absence is a significant blow to Australia, who are already missing Glenn Maxwell for their upcoming match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Australia star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home in the middle of the World Cup due to personal reasons. Marsh, who flew to Perth on Wednesday, will be unavailable for an indefinite period as Cricket Australia has not confirmed his return date.

"Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men's World Cup for personal reasons. A timeline on his return to the squad is yet to be confirmed," said CA on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has been performing well in the World Cup, scoring 225 runs at an average of 37.50. His standout performance was a remarkable 121 in a 259-run opening partnership with David Warner against Pakistan.

Marsh's absence is a significant blow to Australia, who are already missing Glenn Maxwell for their upcoming match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Maxwell sustained injuries after falling from the back of a golf cart in a freak accident and is currently being observed for a concussion.

While Maxwell will not be playing in the game against England at the renowned cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, he is expected to recover and return for the later stages of the tournament.

"In transporting him back from the clubhouse to the team bus, Glenn came off the back of a cart and has suffered a small concussion, so he will go into concussion protocols for the next period of time and will, unfortunately, miss the England game," coach Andrew McDonald said.

"The guys were ferried off on carts. Glenn and a few other players jumped on the back of carts and unfortunately, he lost his grip on the way back to the team bus and sustained that injury.

"It was just a clear-cut accident. He's an important player for us, hopefully, it's just the one game he misses."

READ| Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3: Salman Khan's YRF Spy Universe film to release early overseas, early morning shows to open in India

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant steal the show at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

Qualification scenarios for each team to secure semifinal spot in the ODI World Cup 2023

Apple sends hacking alerts, Opposition leader claims government's involvement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE