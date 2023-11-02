Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Major setback for Australia as star all-rounder flies back home for personal reasons; out of World Cup indefinitely

'It is thus apparent that...': Here's why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipped ED summons

Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

WhatsApp’s new feature, ‘Alternate Profile’ will let users keep separate name, photo; know how it will work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

8 health benefits of eating fish

7 Kitchen ingredients to naturally improve skin health

6 Inspirational teachings of Swami Vivekananda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2: 'I said, please don't...'

Meet woman who decides what Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kiara, Tamannaah wear; often lies to stars because...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in their World Cup clash on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India will face Sri Lanka in match number 33 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The Indian team currently holds the second position in the points table with an impressive tally of 12 points from six matches. A victory on Thursday would not only propel them back to the top of the standings but also secure their place in the highly anticipated semi-finals of the World Cup.

India stands as the sole unbeaten side in the tournament thus far, showcasing their dominance on the field. They commenced their campaign with a remarkable six-wicket triumph over Australia in Chennai. Since then, they have continued their winning streak, conquering formidable opponents such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

When examining the historical performances of Indian batsmen against Sri Lanka in ODIs, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar emerges as the leading run-getter. Tendulkar's remarkable record boasts an impressive 3,113 runs in 80 innings, averaging 43.84 with a strike rate of 87.54. His incredible tally includes eight centuries and 17 half-centuries.

Following closely behind Tendulkar on this illustrious list is another former India captain, Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old batting maestro has amassed an impressive 2,506 runs in 50 innings against Sri Lanka, boasting an exceptional average of 62.65 and a strike rate of 93.92. Kohli's remarkable record includes an impressive ten centuries and eleven half-centuries. With such an outstanding track record, Kohli enters the match with confidence, aiming to add another significant score against one of his favorite opponents in the vibrant city of Mumbai.

Former India captain and 2011 World Cup winner MS Dhoni is at No.3 in the list of Indian batters with most runs against Sri Lanka. In 53 innings Dhoni scored 2,383 runs at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 90.09 with 2 hundreds and 19 50s.

Current India captain Rohit Sharma has 1,860 runs from 49 innings at an average of 46.50.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3: Salman Khan's YRF Spy Universe film to release early overseas, early morning shows to open in India

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant steal the show at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

Qualification scenarios for each team to secure semifinal spot in the ODI World Cup 2023

Apple sends hacking alerts, Opposition leader claims government's involvement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE