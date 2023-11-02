Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in their World Cup clash on Thursday.

Team India will face Sri Lanka in match number 33 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The Indian team currently holds the second position in the points table with an impressive tally of 12 points from six matches. A victory on Thursday would not only propel them back to the top of the standings but also secure their place in the highly anticipated semi-finals of the World Cup.

India stands as the sole unbeaten side in the tournament thus far, showcasing their dominance on the field. They commenced their campaign with a remarkable six-wicket triumph over Australia in Chennai. Since then, they have continued their winning streak, conquering formidable opponents such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

When examining the historical performances of Indian batsmen against Sri Lanka in ODIs, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar emerges as the leading run-getter. Tendulkar's remarkable record boasts an impressive 3,113 runs in 80 innings, averaging 43.84 with a strike rate of 87.54. His incredible tally includes eight centuries and 17 half-centuries.

Following closely behind Tendulkar on this illustrious list is another former India captain, Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old batting maestro has amassed an impressive 2,506 runs in 50 innings against Sri Lanka, boasting an exceptional average of 62.65 and a strike rate of 93.92. Kohli's remarkable record includes an impressive ten centuries and eleven half-centuries. With such an outstanding track record, Kohli enters the match with confidence, aiming to add another significant score against one of his favorite opponents in the vibrant city of Mumbai.

Former India captain and 2011 World Cup winner MS Dhoni is at No.3 in the list of Indian batters with most runs against Sri Lanka. In 53 innings Dhoni scored 2,383 runs at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 90.09 with 2 hundreds and 19 50s.

Current India captain Rohit Sharma has 1,860 runs from 49 innings at an average of 46.50.