'Luggage misplaced, no food in business class': Deepak Chahar reveals airline agony ahead of IND-BAN series

The airline company quickly apologized to Chahar for the experience

Indian seamer Deepak Chahar alleged on Saturday that Malayasian Airlines misplaced his luggage on his way to Dhaka from New Zealand and that he was not offered meals despite traveling in business class. Chahar has joined the Indian team in Bangladesh for the three-match One-Day International series, which begins on Sunday.

Chahar and his teammates Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar were flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur.

"Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow," Chahar tweeted.

Had a worse experience traveling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours .imagine we have a game to play tomorrow #worse #experience #flyingcar — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) December 3, 2022

Malaysia Airlines provided Chahar a Twitter complaint link, but the cricketer claimed it did not open.

"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the airlines replied on Twitter about the change in flight.

Not working — Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) December 3, 2022

Chahar will most likely share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj in the opening One-Day International against Bangladesh, since experienced bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the three-match series due to a shoulder injury.

The ODI series against Bangladesh features the return of captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, and superstar Virat Kohli. They were all given time off from the New Zealand limited-overs tour.

India's squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

READ| IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Dhaka? Check latest weather report for series opener