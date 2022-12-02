IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Dhaka? Check latest weather report for series opener

IND vs BAN 1st ODI will be played in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are all set to lock horns with Litton Das' Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series to kick-start their tour of the Asian neighbours. For the first time since 2015, the Men in Blue have travelled to Bangladesh, who will be without regular skipper Tamim Iqbal who has picked up a groin injury recently.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have handed over the captaincy duties to Das, whereas, Shoriful Islam has also been drafted into the home side's squad given Taskin Ahmed won't be available for the ODI as well.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue have a full roster to choose from, especially, the senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul among others return after being rested for the New Zealand tour.

READ| 'Pakistan will pull out of Asia Cup 2023..': Ramiz Raja issues stern warning to BCCI

The weather has been a sticking point in the past couple of months as Team India played the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, followed by the limited overs series against New Zealand where the bad weather seemed to follow them.

So will rain continue to play spoilsport in Bangladesh as well?

IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Dhaka weather report

After plenty of washouts, Indian fans can expect some good news and clear skies in Dhaka as rain is not likely to interrupt play. According to the weather report in Accuweather, there is 0% chance of rain in Dhaka on December 4. The temperature will be near about 29 degrees Celcius, which is always good and ideal for playing cricket.

Indian fans might have grown tired of seeing so much rain on New Zealand shores, but back near home, they can expect clear skies and plenty of cricketing action non-stop.

READ| IND vs BAN: Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India after Tamim Iqbal's injury

Squads

IND vs BAN ODI squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam