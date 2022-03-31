LSG vs CSK: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube's fiery knocks

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube's fiery knocks got the netizens talking during LSG vs CSK match at Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022.

Robin Uthappa was the man of the moment as he dominated headlines after his fiery fifty in LSG vs CSK match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. After Uthappa was dismissed, Shivam Dube took on the responsibility upon himself and the two of them got netizens talking on social media.

It was Uthappa who first got things going for CSK, the veteran Indian batter was picked up by CSK for INR 2 crores and judging by the early signs, he's going to repay the faith of the franchise in multi-folds.

Uthappa came out to open the innings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad versus LSG and started to whack the ball around the stadium as he romped his way towards the 25th fifty of his IPL career.

Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Uthappa shortly after he reached his fifty, but from then on, firstly, Moeen Ali, and later Shivam Dube continued the assault on Lucknow's bowlers.

While Robin Uthappa scored his fifty in 27 deliveries, including 8 boundaries and a solitary six, Shivam Dube also played a crucial knock of 49 off 30 balls.

Watching the two CSK batters' assault on the LSG bowlers, netizens started to flood Twitter with hilarious memes featuring both Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube's knocks:

Robin Uthappa is sucha cheat code in power plays. Man heard us crying for a quick start and said pic.twitter.com/07wHAgseJH — Heisenberg (@internetumpire) March 31, 2022

Robin uthappa after smashing LSG Bowlers for fun :- pic.twitter.com/MUKTjVmsqR — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) March 31, 2022

Beautiful shot by Shivam Dube https://t.co/qLhrZwOi45 — CRICKET VIDEOS (@AbdullahNeaz) March 31, 2022

Me looking at Shivam Dube's footwork pic.twitter.com/lr5RML9tOc — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 31, 2022

Fans to Shivam Dube who is playing significant knock for CSK #CSKvsLSG

pic.twitter.com/j7lgmuhiBq — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) March 31, 2022

While Ravi Bishnoi got the better of Robin Uthappa, Avesh Khan put an abrupt end to Shivam Dube's innings. The youngster's 49-run knock was laced with five boundaries and two huge sixes.

At the time of writing, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were in the middle, as CSK crossed the 200-run mark in under 19 overs.