IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa gets CSK off to a flyer, netizens compare him to Gautam Gambhir

Robin Uthappa dominated the game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) early on as he came out to open the innings for the four-time IPL champs. The veteran Indian batter was picked up by CSK for INR 2 crores and judging by the early signs, he's going to repay the faith of the franchise in multi-folds.

Uthappa came out to open the innings alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad versus LSG at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, and the former began the innings with two consecutive boundaries, which spoke clearly about CSK's intent early on.

The defending champions were able to put 73 runs on the board for the loss of 1 wicket after the end of the first six overs. CSK got off to a flyer thanks to Robin Uthappa who looked like he was playing like a man possessed, having just one mission, to score big runs for his team.

From the word get-go, Uthappa made his intentions clear, hitting last season's purple cap winner Avesh Khan for 14 runs in the first over itself.

The veteran Indian batter got off the mark with a gorgeous punch between mid-wicket and square leg, while in the second delivery, he scored another boundary hitting a late cut shot on the off side.

After seeing Uthappa at his best, netizens suddenly were reminded of Gautam Gambhir, while some users compared the two batters.

Here's the video of Robin Uthappa hitting consecutive boundaries for CSK vs LSG:

This version of robin uthappa was better than any versions of gambhir. OP opener. pic.twitter.com/DKg64py4ZH — Aradhya (@aradhyablanco) March 31, 2022

Robin Uthappa scored a fifty for CSK, his 25th half-century in IPL, and that too in just 27 deliveries, but shortly after reaching the milestone, he was sent back to the dugout after some good work from Ravi Bishnoi.

The young spinner left the veteran batter deceived, and the ball hit his pads, while the umpire did rule in Uthappa's favour, LSG took a DRS-review which ruled in Bishoi's favour and brought an abrupt end to the former's fiery inning.