Virat Kohli's hilarious expression after taking Sam Billings’ catch goes viral - WATCH video

While Virat Kohli may not captain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) anymore but he still continues to win the hearts of RCB fans all around the world. With the burden of captaincy no longer on his shoulders, fans can see a lot more relaxed Kohli on the field these days.

One such incident happened on Wednesday when RCB faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kohli was seen making a funny expression was taking the catch of KKR batter Sam Billings.

The 33-year-old doesn't shy away from showing his emotions and actions on the field, and that's what separates him from many other cricketers.

In the match between KKR and RCB, in the 12th over of the second innings, Kohli was fielding at long-on when he got a simple catch from Sam Billings who in the fourth ball of Harshal Patel's over top-edged the ball which Kohli gratefully accepted and dismissed the batsman.

While Billings walked off after having scored 14 off 15 balls, Kohli's reaction after taking the catch has since gone viral.

The former Indian skipper made a funny face after taking the easy catch, which is now hogging the limelight.

Here's the video of Virat Kohli's funny expression:

Purple Strikes and Good Catch Kohli...!! pic.twitter.com/a0yYOfJL1S March 30, 2022

Talking about the match, RCB were able to get back to winning ways after registering their first win of the season, beating KKR by 3-wickets. Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which KKR could only muster up a total of 128 runs, thanks to Wanindu Hasaranga's fiery spell of 4/20.

In reply, RCB also suffered a batting collapse of sorts, but Sherfane Rutherford rode the storm as his patient knock of 28 off 40 was just enough to take RCB on the cusp of victory. Dinesh Karthik then scored an unbeaten 14 off 7 balls to lead his side home.