IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match live updates: Dhoni's late hitting take CSK to 210

IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG Live Score: This looks like a high scoring match and CSK would like to make the most of it.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 31, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

CSK vs LSG live update: In the seventh match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be battling it out with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While Ravindra Jadeja is the captain of CSK, the command of LSG will be with KL Rahul. The match will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium from 7:30PM IST.

The match is important because Dhoni can reach to the milestone of 7,000 T20 runs if he scores 15 runs in the match. His last match’s form will also be under scanner from his critics.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

LIVE BLOG

  • 31 Mar 2022, 09:07 PM

    CSK end the first innings at 210. LSG will chase 211 to win.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 09:07 PM

    CSK is 188/4 with two more overs to go.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 08:53 PM

    Ambati Rayudu goes after mking a quickfire 27. Bishnoi dodges him with a googly. CSK score 166/4 in 16.2 overs.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 08:45 PM

    Chennai Super Kings is 147/3 after 15 overs. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are yet to bat.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 08:29 PM

    CSK is 130/3 in 13 overs. Shivam Dube is batting really well at this time.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 08:27 PM

    CSK is 112/3 after 11 overs. Rayudu and Dube are looking to build inning before launching the final assault.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 08:10 PM

    Uthappas misses a straight delivery from Bishnoi and has been adjudged out. But he has done his bit already. CSK 84/2.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 08:08 PM

    Robin Uthappa has scored his fifty in just 25 blls. Now, there is a huge LBW appeal against him. Ravi Bishnoi is the bowler. 

  • 31 Mar 2022, 08:06 PM

    This is CSK's fourth highest score in powerplay since the beginning of IPL. CSK look set for a big total.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:56 PM

    CSK has upped its game in this match. The team has scored 73/1 in six overs.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:54 PM

    Robin Uthappa has so far scored 44 off 20 balls. He seem set for a fast fifty.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:43 PM

    Ruturaj Gaikwad has been run out. Chennai is now 28/1, but the game still seems tilted in favour of CSK.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:41 PM

    Andrew Tye is into the attack now, but he has to be very careful abouthis line as Uthappa is hitting aything in his arc.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:35 PM

    Avesh Khan conceds 14 runs in the first over. Uthappa looks in a devastating mood tonight. Will CSK cross 200 in this match?

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:26 PM

    Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad have open the battingfor CSK. Avesh Khan will start the bowling for LSG. First ball goes for 4.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:20 PM

    Moeen Ali is back in the side fo CSK and his presence would add a depth to the team. The pitch looks green and is likely to help the swing bowlers in the beginning. One thing that needs to be seen is whether Dhoni would promote himself up in the order? Adam Milne has been dropped from the team.

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:17 PM

    CSK lost its first match against KKR in IPL 2022.

    Here's the CSK Playing 11 for this match:

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:16 PM

    Andrew Tye has made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants today.

     

     

  • 31 Mar 2022, 07:04 PM

    LSG have won the toss and opt to bowl fisrt.

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

  • 31 Mar 2022, 06:21 PM

    Both teams have reached the stadium. The toss would be really crucial as the teams batting second have found advantage so far. On paper, CSK batting looks more formidable but a good knock can change any IPL game. 

  • 31 Mar 2022, 06:06 PM

    Ayush Badoni has also grabbed the spotlight for his fifty in debut match.

     

     

  • 31 Mar 2022, 06:03 PM

    More than skills, IPL is more about holding nerves during crucial moments.

     

     

  • 31 Mar 2022, 06:01 PM

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022.

    Here are the two teams:

    Chennai Super Kings:

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

    Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

