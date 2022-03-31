IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match live updates: Dhoni's late hitting take CSK to 210

Cricket
IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG Live Score: This looks like a high scoring match and CSK would like to make the most of it.
CSK vs LSG live update: In the seventh match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be battling it out with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While Ravindra Jadeja is the captain of CSK, the command of LSG will be with KL Rahul. The match will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium from 7:30PM IST.
The match is important because Dhoni can reach to the milestone of 7,000 T20 runs if he scores 15 runs in the match. His last match’s form will also be under scanner from his critics.
Moeen Ali is back in the side fo CSK and his presence would add a depth to the team. The pitch looks green and is likely to help the swing bowlers in the beginning. One thing that needs to be seen is whether Dhoni would promote himself up in the order? Adam Milne has been dropped from the team.
CSK lost its first match against KKR in IPL 2022.
Here's the CSK Playing 11 for this match:
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande
Andrew Tye has made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants today.
.@aj191 set for his @LucknowIPL debut. #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/QyUnaxEyxx— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2022
Ayush Badoni has also grabbed the spotlight for his fifty in debut match.
First half century for our young dynamite in his debut - Ayush Badoni!— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 28, 2022
आरंभ है प्रचंड
आईपीएल की पहली पारी में ही आयुष ने जड़ा अपना पहला अर्धशतक #AbApniBaariHai#LSG #GTvsLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/G95ZE7I7x8
More than skills, IPL is more about holding nerves during crucial moments.
On the Mark! Howzzat for some pace!?#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/QRYhrtHNeV— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 31, 2022
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022.
Here are the two teams:
Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan