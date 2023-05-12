'It’s not my habit': LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq opens up about sledging days after verbal spat with Virat Kohli

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, a pacer for the Lucknow Super Giants, recently shared his thoughts on sledging in cricket. This comes after his involvement in a heated verbal exchange with Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli during a tense IPL 2023 match on May 1.

Naveen, who is playing in his first year in the Indian Premier League, did not shy away from the flared-up moments on the field and during the post-match routines. The altercation began when Naveen and RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj engaged in a needling battle, which escalated into an ugly scene after RCB's victory in Lucknow.

The situation further intensified when Gautam Gambhir joined in and had a go at Virat Kohli. The two cricketers had to be separated by their teammates, including KL Rahul, who was later ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a thigh injury suffered during the game.

Naveen-ul-Haq was penalized 50 percent of his match fee for his involvement in a heated altercation, while Kohli and Gambhir were fined the full 100 percent.

During a conversation with fellow Lucknow pacer Avesh Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq expressed that he has never been one to engage in serious sledging.

When prompted by Avesh to share a memorable sledging experience, Naveen recalled a humorous incident from a first-class game.

"I have never sledged anyone at first, that's not my habit. There was a First Class game where I was at the non-striker's end with whom I had a bit of a sledging incident. The guy fielding at slip position was recently married. He asked us to finish the game quickly as it was the last wicket. He said he needed to go home because of some work. That is one sledging incident I remember from a first-class game," Naveen said.

Avesh persisted in his questioning, urging Naveen to disclose any instances of sledging that may have been more severe. However, Naveen dismissed the inquiry, stating that he had never engaged in such behavior.

"A serious one has never happened," Naveen said with a smile.

Naveen has been involved in on-field altercations with several renowned cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, not just limited to Kohli. Recently, Naveen's Instagram stories during Mumbai Indians' significant victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore sparked controversy as fans speculated a connection to Virat Kohli.

