Legends League Cricket 2023: Livestreaming, squads, full fixture list; all you need to know

Source: Twitter

Legends cricket league is a global T20 league where retired cricketers from around the world play competitive cricket. In this format, you will find your favorite players who you don't see on the cricket field anymore. There are three teams in the league: Indian Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants.

Indian Maharajas, where you can see Indian legends like Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, etc, is led by Gautam Gambhir whereas Asian Lions have players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and other parts of Asia except India. The team has star players like Shahid Afridi, who is leading the team.

World Giants have players from other parts of the world like Australia, West Indies, New Zealand etc. The team is led by former Australian captain Aaron Finch.

LLC Masters 2023 Teams Squads

World Giants squad: Aaron Finch (c), Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Kevin O’Brien, Morne van Wyk, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood, Morne Morkel



India Maharajas squad: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny



Asia Lions squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir



LLC Masters 2023 Complete Schedule

Friday, March 10: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

Saturday, March 11: World Giants vs India Maharajas

Monday, March 13: Asia Lions vs World Giants

Tuesday, March 14: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

Wednesday, March 15: India Maharajas vs World Giants

Thursday, March 16: World Giants vs Asia Lions

Saturday, March 18: Eliminator (2nd vs 3rd)

Monday, March 20: Final (1st vs Winner of Eliminator)

(All matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST.)

In India, Live streaming of LLC Masters will be available on Disney + Hotstar and Fancode. Star Sports channels will also telecast live matches.