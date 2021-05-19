Kuldeep Yadav takes COVID-19 vaccine at 'guest house'; Kanpur administration orders probe

Kanpur District administration has ordered a probe into the allegation of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav taking his vaccine jab at a place other than a hospital when he had booked his slot to take the first dose at the Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar.

Kuldeep, who received the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, had put a picture on his social media sharing the news and urging everyone to get jabbed in order to defeat the coronavirus. Writing in Hindi, Kuldeep Yadav said, "Get vaccinated immediately whenever you get a chance. Stay safe because we need to be united in the fight against COVID-19."

However, Kuldeep wasn't at any hospital and was seen on a lawn when he was getting vaccinated. Thus, after he posted on social media, a probe was ordered by Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari requiring ADM Atul Kumar to look into the matter and submit the report quickly.

According to the reports, Yadav was given a vaccine shot in the lawn of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house, instead of Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar for which he had taken an appointment, a senior official on condition of anonymity said.

(With PTI inputs)