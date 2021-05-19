DNA Explainer: New RT-PCR kit will detect various mutant strains of COVID-19 virus - know how it will function

Here is some good news and hope for the people and the medical fraternity in their fight against the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 virus. Now, a new RT-PCR kit has been developed which will aid in detecting different mutant strains of deadly COVID-19.

The newly-developed multiplex RT-PCR kit has a higher accuracy of detecting COVID-19 across the various mutant strains of the virus. ICMR has validated this kit at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and found that it has 97.3% sensitivity and 100% specificity in COVID-19 detection.

The new multiplex RT-PCR kit has been developed by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an Institute of National Importance under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

This targets two SARS CoV2 genes - RdRp and ORFb-nsp14, and the human RNAse P gene as the internal control to help detect a range of mutant strains.

Various studies have shown that RdRp and ORF1b-nsp14 genes are more sensitive in detecting COVID-19. The ORFb-nsp14 is one of the least mutated genes in COVID-19 and currently, there are no kits in the market with ORF-nsp14 as the target.

How the technology will work

The new kit is based on multiplex Taqman chemistry, amplifying all three genes in a single reaction.

The amplification time for the assay is 45 minutes, apart from the time required for the RNA isolation from nasopharyngeal swab samples.

Multiplexing two confirmatory genes will help shortlist possible new variants if one of the genes fails to amplify and can be marked for sequence analysis.