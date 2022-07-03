'Kohli ne Pant banwa diya': Virender Sehwag feels Virat's sledging got the best out of Jonny Bairstow

Virat Kohli was trolled by Virender Sehwag who felt his sledging provoked Jonny Bairstow

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag feels that Virat Kohli's sledging is what provoked Jonny Bairstow as he scored a century against India on Day 3. During the ongoing 5th Test match between India and England, Kohli and Bairstow came face to face and had a heated exchange after which Bairstow scored a century.

Tweeting how the Englishman was struggling before his war of words with Kohli, Sehwag hilariously joked that once Bairstow had a spat with Kohli, he went on to emulate Rishabh Pant, who had earlier scored a century which helped India cross the 400-run barrier.

Indeed, Jonny Bairstow scored just 16 runs in 65 balls, as he tried to set himself up early on in the innings. Later, he scored 84 runs, in the next 54 balls, once he was all-set.

Sehwag compared the Englishman's approach to that of Cheteshwar Pujara, who is also known for his patient build-up, but later, Bairstow played like Rishabh Pant, who scored 146 runs in just 111 balls, which was almost as if he was playing T20 or ODI, and not red-ball cricket.

"Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21, Post Sledging - 150, Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng," wrote the former legendary batter on Twitter.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kohli and Bairstow had a heated faceoff, after which they did bury the hatchet, but only after umpires intervened. That wasn't the only occasion when the duo were at loggerhead as Kohli on Day 2 also was caught sledging the Englishman on the stump mics.

Taking a swipe at Bairstow's slow run rate earlier on in his innings, Kohli was heard saying on the mics: "Little bit faster than Southee, eh?"

Notably, the Englishman scored 377 runs in four innings, laced with two centuries and an unbeaten 71 against New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series wherein the Three Lions whitewashed the Kiwis.