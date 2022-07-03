IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli caught sledging Jonny Bairstow on stump mic, watch viral video

Virat Kohli sledges Jonny Bairstow using Tim Southee's name

On Day 3, Virat Kohli was engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Jonny Bairstow during the rescheduled 5th Test match during India vs England. However, before the war of words, on Day 2, the duo were involved in another sledging incident as Kohli brutally trolled Bairstow using Tim Southee’s name.

The incident happened during the 14th over and Kohli's words directed towards Bairstow were caught on the stump mics.

While many had expected Bairstow to sail through while facing the Indian bowlers, after having dominated New Zealand bowlers in the recently concluded Test series which the Three Lions won 3-0.

READ| Kohli vs Bairstow: War of words between Virat and Jonny during IND vs ENG 5th Test, watch video

However, it was Mohammed Shami who came out on top early on against the English batsman, and after the end of the 14th over, Kohli took a sly dig at Bairstow.

The 33-year-old was heard saying on the stump mic: "Little bit faster than Southee, eh?"

Here's a video of the incident:

While this happened on Day 2, the pair of Kohli and Bairstow came face to face again on Day 3 as they were involved in a war of words.

READ| IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah takes diving catch to dismiss Ben Stokes, watch his epic reaction

The pair confronted each other, and after that, the former Indian skipper appeared to shut down Bairstow with his gestures.

Soon the umpires had to intervene so that things didn't take a turn for the worse, and the pair of Kohli and Bairstow made it up with each other later, and then Kohli was even spotted giving a friendly punch on the shoulder to Bairstow.