IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah takes diving catch to dismiss Ben Stokes, watch his epic reaction

Jasprit Bumrah takes diving catch, Ben Stokes' reaction goes viral

England skipper Ben Stokes came out to bat in Edgbaston when half of his side had already been sent back to the dugout by Indian bowlers, during the rescheduled 5th Test between India and England. Stokes took a steady approach to rebuild the innings of Day 2, but he shifted gears on Day 3.

Stokes tried to accelerate the innings as he tried to hit a big shot as India introduced Shardul Thakur into the attack. Coincidentally, Thakur had already dropped an easy catch of Stokes when he was batting at 18 runs.

Thakur however played a role in Stokes' dismissal as his delivery was smacked towards mid-on and Bumrah took a diving catch to leave the English skipper stunned, who couldn't believe what had just happened.

READ| Kohli vs Bairstow: War of words between Virat and Jonny during IND vs ENG 5th Test, watch video

Just one delivery before his dismissal, Stokes had attacked the same area, and Bumrah dropped an easy catch to hand the England captain his second lifeline, but he wasn't third time lucky as Bumrah took a spectacular catch on the very next delivery.

Ben Stokes' reaction to Jasprit Bumrah's catch has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Meanwhile, both Bumrah and Thakur redeemed themselves and provided India with a much-needed breakthrough as the pair of Stokes and Jonny Bairstow had built a good partnership since Day 2.

READ| England vs India: Will rain gods visit Edgbaston Stadium on Day 3 as well?

When the England captain was dismissed by the Indian captain, the hosts had scored 149/6, as they still trail by a big margin. Skipper Bumrah has been very impressive in this Test match, he performed with the bat, took three wickets so far, and has been captaining the side very well.