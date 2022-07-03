England vs India: Will rain gods visit Edgbaston Stadium on Day 3 as well?

Weather at Edgbaston Stadium

Hosting the rescheduled fifth Test match against India, especially after white-washing New Zealand, England would have thought, it would be a cakewalk. And surely, the side got the perfect start they needed as they lost five key wickets on Day 1 itself.

However, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja changed the game in India's favour as the two players reached their respective centuries. India went on to post a commanding total of 416 runs on the board and even came in with a bang with the ball as well.

However, one thing that is interfering with the game is the frequent rain interruptions at the Edgbaston Stadium.

After three prolonged rain interruptions on Day 2, England saw their star batter Joe Root get dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. The host has lost five of their batters at the score of 84 and a lot will ride on the shoulders of inspirational skipper Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow.

Weather forecast for the ENG vs IND clash on Day 3:

Day 3 promises to be a much better day than that of Day 2. Although clouds will be looming, only a light shower is expected around 1 PM, as per weather.com. The sun is said to be out after 2 PM with a bit of cloud around the corner but fans could expect a nearly full day's play.