'Just when you think you have seen it all': Former coach Ravi Shastri hails Jasprit Bumrah for smashing Stuart Broad

Ravi Shastri talks about Jasprit Bumrah and Stuart Broad clash

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri lavished praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah after the stand-in skipper took a world record 35 runs from Stuart Broad in an over in Test cricket.

Bumrah displayed his prowess with the bat by taking 35 from Broad's final over in the first innings as India's tail wagged to help them amass a score of 416 in the fifth and final Test on day two at Edgbaston.

"Just when you think you have seen it all, this game surprises you even more. Fascinating batting from @Jaspritbumrah93 to smash the red cherry for 29 in an over. First in Durban with @YUVSTRONG12 & now in Birmingham. On-air right place right time for 35 and 36," tweeted Shastri.

Bumrah quick hit Broad for two massive sixes (one came from a no-ball), four boundaries, a single and was helped with five wides in the record-breaking over. Broad conceded a total of 35 runs of which 29 runs went to Bumrah's account. Thus the star Indian bowler surpassed the previous record held by West Indies great Brian Lara, Australia's George Bailey and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.

Lara took 28 off one Robin Peterson over back in 2003, while Bailey (2013) and Maharaj (2020) also shared the record.

Coming to the match, India has an edge on the rain-truncated Day 2 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham with captain Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack to take three of five wickets of the hosts after a power-packed batting performance.

At the end of the day, England's score in their first innings read 84/5, with Jonny Bairstow (12*) and Ben Stokes (0*) standing at the crease. India was bowled out for 416 earlier in the day.

England resumed things at 60/3 after Tea, with Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (6*) unbeaten on the crease. Root started off things nicely, hitting pacer Mohammed Shami for two fours in the first over after Tea.

Root-Bairstow added a total of 34 runs before pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Root for 31 after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant caught the ball which hit the edge of Root's willow.

This brought spinner Jack Leach to the crease, who had come up on the order as a night watchman. He could face only five balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Shami for a duck. The hosts found themselves in trouble, with half the team back in the hut at a score of 83 runs.

Skipper Ben Stokes was out next on the crease, with a duty to carry England throughout the remainder of the day safely. He did so, carrying the bat along with his partner at the end of the final session.