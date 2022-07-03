Kohli vs Bairstow: War of words between Virat and Jonny during IND vs ENG 5th Test, watch video

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow were spotted having a war of words

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's aggression isn't hidden from anyone. He is one of the most passionate players on the field, and on Sunday, Kohli was spotted having a war of words with Jonny Bairstow, on day 3 of the 5th Test match between India and England at Edgbaston.

Despite the fact that it's been raining in the past couple of days, the atmosphere in Edgbaston got a little too heated as Kohli and Bairstow were involved in a heated exchange. From the looks of it, Kohli appeared miffed about something Bairstow had said.

The pair confronted each other, and after that, the former Indian skipper appeared to shut down Bairstow with his gestures.

READ| England vs India: Will rain gods visit Edgbaston Stadium on Day 3 as well?

Soon the umpires had to intervene so that things didn't take a turn for the worse, and the pair of Kohli and Bairstow made it up with each other later, and then Kohli was even spotted giving a friendly punch on the shoulder to Bairstow.

Here's the viral video of Kohli having a war of words with Bairstow:

Team India have been on top in the contest so far, as they scored 416 runs in their first innings, courtesy of Rishabh Pant's 146-run inning, combined with Ravindra Jadeja's century and some later flourish from Jasprit Bumrah.

READ| Sports this week: From India vs England to FIH Women's World Cup 2022, events you can't miss

The bowlers then took over and they've successfully restricted England's batsmen so far, with the Three Lions reduced to 155/6 at the time of writing, with half of the team back in the dugout.

Skipper Bumrah has been the pick of the lot for India so far, having registered three scalps, while all of Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have picked up one wicket each.