IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's savage reaction after taking Jonny Bairstow's catch goes viral

Virat Kohli celebrates after completing catch of Jonny Bairstow

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli had the last laugh in his battle with Jonny Bairstow as he took the latter's catch and then gave a savage reaction. Kohli and Bairstow had an interesting battle of their own as India played England in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston.

Having sledged Bairstow on Day 2, and then coming face to face with the Englishman on Day 3, Kohli completed his catch, standing at first slip, and after playing a hand in Bairstow's dismissal, Kohli came up with a savage reaction as he blew a kiss in the air.

Check Virat Kohli's reaction after taking Jonny Bairstow's catch:

Kohli takes a sharp catch as Shami strikes on the first ball of a new spell to remove the danger man



Well played, Jonny Bairstow



Well played, Jonny Bairstow

The pair of Kohli and Bairstow had a heated exchange earlier in the day, as they came face to face. The former Indian skipper appeared miffed at something which Bairstow had said, after which they confronted each other.

Such was the intensity of their war of words that the umpires had to intervene. While the duo buried the hatched after a while, earlier on Day 2 as well, Kohli took a sly dig at Bairstow.

While the Englishman had a successful show against New Zealand, he struggled early on in his innings, which prompted Kohli to sledge him as the latter was caught saying on the stump mics: "Little bit faster than Southee, eh?"