'Kohli being Cheeku...': Virat Kohli has fun in amusement park, netizens react to viral pic (Photo: Twitter/Virat Kohli)

It's Sunday today, and many of us must be chilling while watching the IPL match between KKR vs MI. However, Indian cricket team star batsman Virat Kohli had a fun weekend at a children's indoor park. The 34-year-old has shared a new post on his social media accounts.

The photo shows the RCB player on a monkey bar. He even got photographed acing the setup. Sharing the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "Dil toh baccha hai ji (the heart is a kid)." The cricketer did not mention any location in the post. However, it appears he enjoyed himself with his daughter Vamika. Check out the post below:

Dil toh baccha hai Ji pic.twitter.com/xGO3xscohq April 16, 2023

The post has garnered over 1 lakh likes and more than 1 million views on Twitter. Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, "Or ham bachhe hai." Another user wrote, "Adorable clicks." One user wrote, "Kohli being Cheeku."

Earlier on Saturday, Kohli scored his third half-century of IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. RCB won by 23 runs in the match. Later, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma shared a photo of herself with the cricketer. In it, the couple was seen chilling after the RCB victory over DC. Sharing the selfie, Sharma wrote, "Post match drinks sesh-sparkling water. We party hard(ly)," and added a laughing emoji.

