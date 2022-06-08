Search icon
KL Rahul ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa due to injury, Rishabh Pant to lead the side

India Captain KL Rahul was ruled out of the T20I series due to injury. Rishabh Pant would now be leading the Indian team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

KL Rahul, India's stand-in captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, has been ruled out due to a groin injury. Rahul was scheduled to do a presser today at 5:00 PM IST, but he could not attend it. Pant would be leading India for the very first time and hence eyes would be on him.

Along with KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series. Kuldeep Yadav had a wonderful IPL 2022 season and he was looking forward to being back in the Indian squad. Kuldeep Yadav copped a blow to his right hand while batting Tuesday evening and will take no part in any of the five matches.

In another interesting announcement, the BCCI named Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain for the series.

India's Designated captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah are among a clutch of top players who have been rested for this series after more than two months of IPL cricket.

 

