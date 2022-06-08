KL Rahul ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa due to injury, Rishabh Pant to lead the side

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, India's stand-in captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, has been ruled out due to a groin injury. Rahul was scheduled to do a presser today at 5:00 PM IST, but he could not attend it. Pant would be leading India for the very first time and hence eyes would be on him.

READ: India vs South Africa, 1st T20I live streaming : When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I match

Along with KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series. Kuldeep Yadav had a wonderful IPL 2022 season and he was looking forward to being back in the Indian squad. Kuldeep Yadav copped a blow to his right hand while batting Tuesday evening and will take no part in any of the five matches.

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.



More details here - https://t.co/KDJwRE9tCz #INDvSA June 8, 2022

In another interesting announcement, the BCCI named Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain for the series.

India's Designated captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah are among a clutch of top players who have been rested for this series after more than two months of IPL cricket.