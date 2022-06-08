India vs South Africa, 1st T20I live streaming : When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I match

India vs South Africa

India will face South Africa in the very first game of the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Thursday. The T20I series between India vs South Africa will be ideal for the preparation of the 2022 T20I World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November.

Though India will be missing their key players, they have an impressive record at home. India has not lost a T20I series at home since 2018. It’s been 14 months since they lost a T20I game at home.

All the Indian players are available for selection in the India vs South Africa 1st T20I and there are no injury issues for India.

When and what time will the match between India vs South Africa start?

The match between India vs South Africa will be played on June 9 (Thursday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the match between India vs South Africa take place?

The match between India vs South Africa will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Which channel will telecast the match between India vs South Africa in India?

The match between India vs South Africa will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India vs South Africa in India?

The between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.