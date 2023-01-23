KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Virat Kohli's tweet for newly wed couple goes viral

Photo: Instagram

Star cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with longtime actress girlfriend Athiya Shetty at father-in-law Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. Several of KL Rahul's teammates including Virat Kohli were unable to attend his wedding ceremony due to Team India duties. While Rahul and Athiya married on January 23, team India plays New Zealand in the third ODI of the bilateral series the next day on January 24.

After KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their marriage public in an adorable Instagram post, Kohli took to the platform to congratulate the newlywed couple.

“In your light, I learn how to love…”

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya and Rahul's co-post was captioned. Virat Kohli responded congratulating the couple. Kohli responded by congratulating the couple.

Neither Kohli nor wife Anushka Sharma were able to attend Rahul and Athiya's wedding. While Kohli was engaged by team India duties, Anushka was caught up by her business investments-related engagement.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty finally tied the knot after a four-year romance. The couple kept their relationship secret for the longest time before making it public last year. Rahul shared an adorable post for Athiya on her birthday, officially admitting that the two were in a relationship.

The couple had a private ceremony for the wedding but now reportedly plans to throw a massive reception with 3,000 guests soon in Mumbai. While Rahul's teammates Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and others were unable to be part of the wedding ceremony, they will all surely be seen at his and Athiya's reception.

READ | KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Combined net worth, luxury cars, homes, expensive things owned by couple