KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Combined net worth, luxury cars, homes, expensive things owned by couple

Star cricketer KL Rahul and leading actress Athiya Shetty got married in a private ceremony on Monday. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at the Khandala farmhouse of Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty.

Both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are highly successful in their respective professions and earn in crores. While Rahul is a prolific batter for team India across formats, Athiya is one of the hottest prospects in the film industry.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty net worth

The net worth of KL Rahul is estimated to be roughly around $10 million or around 79-80 crores. KL Rahul’s salary for being a BCCI Grade A cricketer is Rs 5 crore per year. He earns a mammoth Rs 17 crore from his IPL franchise Lucknow SuperGiants. Apart from that, he makes several crores from endorsements like Puma, Boat, Redbull and RBI.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty’s net worth is reportedly estimated at around RS 28-29 crore. The actress charges Rs 3-4 crore per film and does brand endorsements for Rs 40-50 lakh, Zee News reported. Athiya endorses brands like John Jacobs eyewear and Daniel Wellington watches. Their combined net worth would stand at roughly Rs 109-110 crore, as per the reported estimates.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty cars

Athiya Shetty reportedly owns a blue-coloured Audi Q7 SUV that she bought last year. The car’s cost is around Rs 95 lakh. The starchild also owns a Mercedes Benz S-Class luxury sedan which has reportedly been in her garage for a long time now. They are priced at around Rs 1.5 to 1.7 crore. Interestingly, she also owns a Ford EcoSport, which is a more affordable car compared to her luxury rides. On the other hand, KL Rahul owns a BMW X7 (costs Rs 1.25-1.27 crore), a Mercedes-AMG C43 premium sedan (costs over Rs 80 lakh).

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty homes

KL Rahul reportedly owns a home in Bengaluru worth Rs 65 lakh, SportsKeeda reported. He also owns a leisure home property in Goa, 7,000 sq ft Villa Milana. The couple recently moved in together in a luxurious sea-facing 4-bhk apartment at the posh Carter Road locality in Mumbai’s Bandra. The rent they pay is reported to be Rs 10 lakh.

