KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

KKR vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 36 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

The 36th match of IPL 2024 is set to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on April 21st at 3:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in second place, having won four out of six matches this season. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are struggling at the bottom of the table with only one win in seven matches.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 36

Date & Time: Apr 21, 03:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Philip Salt, Dinesh Karthik

Batters – Virat Kohli (vc), Faf du Plessis, Rinku Singh

All-rounders – Andre Russell (c), Sunil Narine, Will Jacks

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson

KKR vs RCB My Dream11 team

Philip Salt, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(vc), Will Jacks, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lockie Ferguson

