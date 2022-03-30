Did Parthiv Patel take a sly dig at Virat Kohli? Check out his viral cryptic tweet

Ahead of the KKR vs RCB match, former Indian batter Parthiv Patel's recent tweet has been grabbing eyeballs.

After making the successful transition from having represented India at the international level, to making his debut as a pundit, Parthiv Patel has been making waves recently. Some of his recent comments and revelations have been shocking, to say the least.

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Patel, who played alongside Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past revealed Kohli's surprisingly ignorant reaction when the former was talking about Jasprit Bumrah when he was an unknown commodity at the time.

Parthiv revealed how in 2014, he told Kohli about Bumrah, who was still a work in development back then, but the RCB skipper was least interested, judging by his comments as revealed by Patel.

"In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there's this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying 'Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?' (Leave it. What will such players do?)" Parthiv Patel stated.

neem patta aur sach

dono kadwa hai! March 28, 2022

After making the revelation, while fans are still coming to terms with this, in the meanwhile, Patel's latest tweet has also got cricket fans talking.

The former Indian batter, who played for RCB during the 2014 season, and later returned for yet another stint in 2018-2020, appears to have posted a cryptic tweet, which could be related to the netizens' reaction to Virat Kohli's alleged 'Bumrah-Vumrah' quote.

"neem patta aur sach. dono kadwa hai!", Parthiv tweeted which looks further got his fans talking.

Jasprit Bumrah's first big break with Mumbai Indians came back in 2013, and since then, he's developed into one of the most fearsome bowlers in world cricket in the format.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and RCB will be in action once again later on Wednesday as they face off against Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).