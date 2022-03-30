IPL 2022: DY Patil stadium pitch and weather report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

IPL is known for its scintillating contests between some of the teams which have a bigger fan base than others and one such mouth-watering contest is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers are led by Faf du Plessis and they lost their 1st IPL game against Punjab Kings even after scoring 200+ runs and on the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders won against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on March 30 (Wednesday) will be about 32° Celcius during the day and fall to 27° Celcius at night. The sky will be generally clear. The chances of rain are just 4%. The humidity will be around 65% at night.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders- DY Patil Stadium pitch report

A red soil pitch will be used at the DY Patil Stadium, so there will be a good bounce to offer. The pacers will enjoy the initial overs, whereas the batters will also like the bounce on the pitch.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI​

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy