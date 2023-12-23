'Kisiko batana nahi': Suresh Raina discloses the story behind MS Dhoni's wedding invitation - Watch

In a viral video, Raina shared an intriguing story about how Dhoni invited him to his wedding in 2010.

Former Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina share a strong bond with each other. They are affectionately referred to as Thala and Chinna Thala by fans of the Chennai Super Kings due to their camaraderie both on and off the field.

Dhoni and Raina played pivotal roles in the success of the Indian team as well as the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, a two-time World Cup winning captain, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Just a few hours later, Raina also decided to hang up his boots, following in the footsteps of his friend Dhoni.

Watch:

This is how Dhoni invited Suresh Raina in his wedding pic.twitter.com/35496VgnvJ — MAHIYANK (@Mahiyank_78) December 23, 2023

"Unhone phone kiya, bola, 'kahan ho?'. Maine bola, 'hum toh Lucknow mein hai'. 'Phir vo bole 'Keh rahe hai, meri shaadi hai Dehradun mein aaja, Silent aana kisiko batana nahi, main wait kar raha hu tera.' To main normal kapdon mein gaya tha, phir main unki hi shaadi mein, unhi ke kapdey pehne maine."

(He had called me and asked me, 'Where are you?'. I said I am in Lucknow. He then said, 'I am getting married in Dehradun. Don't tell anyone and come fast, I am waiting for you'. So, I went wearing my normal clothes and I was at his wedding, wearing his clothes)

MS Dhoni tied the knot with his beloved Sakshi Dhoni in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family in 2010. Five years later, the couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter named Ziva Dhoni.

