Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Who is Mohamed Muizzu, the Pro-China Maldives president facing impeachment?

AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj opened up on his wish to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and explained the reason behind using 'Ram Siya Ram' as his entrance song when he comes out to bat.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

South Africa's spinner Keshav Maharaj, known for his devotion to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, recently revealed his wish to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Maharaj, who has Indian roots, has been a devout follower and has visited temples in India during his team tours. He even posted a video on his social media account on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Maharaj expressed his anticipation of visiting the Ram Mandir and suggested that the Lucknow franchise, where he currently captains the sister team Durban's Super Giants in SA 20, might assist in organizing a family trip. Despite the scheduling constraints preventing him from attending the temple's inauguration, Maharaj remains optimistic about a future visit.

'Fingers crossed. Maybe in the future, we can arrange for that. Maybe the Lucknow franchise can help. My family has always wanted to go on a pilgrimage to India. So maybe it will be a nice family trip to Ayodhya,' said Maharaj.

An intriguing aspect of Maharaj's cricket persona is his entrance song, 'Ram Siya Ram,' played when he comes out to bat. The South African spinner explained that this choice is a manifestation of his strong devotion to Lord Ram. He views it as a way of expressing gratitude for the blessings in his life and a means to focus on the field.

'My faith in God is very staunch. I always believe that God has given me perspective and guidance and put me in a situation where I am today. I am always grateful and give thanks. I am a staunch devotee of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. So it's the least I can do to say thank you and get me in my zone and make me focused through hearing 'Ram Siya Ram' play in the background. So I sent the request through to the DJ, and I am very fortunate that he could play the song for me when I entered,' explained Maharaj.

