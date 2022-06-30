Jos Buttler succeeds Eoin Morgan as England's new skipper in T20 and ODI formats

Jos Buttler succeeds Eoin Morgan as England's new limited overs captain

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan recently announced his retirement from international cricket and the Three Lions have moved quickly to announce Jos Buttler as the captain in T20 and ODI formats on Thursday.

Buttler, who has been in sensational form of late, finishing as the top-scorer in IPL 2022 with Rajasthan Royals (RR), has continued his good run of form after the IPL as well, having made valuable contributions against the Netherlands, when he scored 162 runs in 70 balls of late.

The 31-year-old, who had been Morgan's deputy since 2015, has played 151 one-day internationals and 88 Twenty20s for England after making his international debut in 2011. Morgan retired from international cricket on Tuesday after battling form and fitness issues in recent months.

Among the most-feared big hitters in the limited-overs game, Buttler has been in devastating form, smashing 248 runs in two innings in the recent 3-0 ODI series rout of the Netherlands.

He also finished top scorer in the Indian Premier League T20 competition, notching up 863 runs, including four centuries, for the Rajasthan Royals as the franchise made the final.

"I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years. It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved," Buttler said in a statement.

Buttler's first assignment as skipper will be a three-match T20 series against India starting July 7. His first big test will come in the form of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

